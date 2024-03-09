Traffic Accident Occurred on Main Road No. 47, Near Sáránd

An accident occurred on Friday morning on main road no. 47 near Sáránd, the entire width of the affected road section was closed.

A car and a truck collided head-on at kilometers 15 and 16 of main road no. 47 on the outskirts of Sáránd shortly after 8:00 a.m. on Friday. Two people were stuck in the car, and they were rescued by the professional firefighters from Debrecen who were called to the site of the crash. The entire width of the affected road section was closed, the disaster management reported.

According to the police, motorists could avoid the site in the direction of Konyár and Hajdúbagos.

