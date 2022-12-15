Prosecutor’s office in Debrecen: a family went to a department store to steal with their four-year-old child

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges of theft and other crimes against the parents who were present with their minor children during the shoplifting.

According to the indictment, the defendants lived in a cohabitation relationship at the time of the crimes, and together they raised the 4-year-old child from the woman’s previous relationship.

In August 2021, the perpetrators agreed that they would steal mainly perfumes and cosmetics from a department store near their residence, then sell them and thus earn income. After making the decision, they went to the store on August 7, 8, and 10, 2021, each time taking the child with them. The defendants put several cosmetic products and clothes in the shopping cart, and then they all entered the fitting room. The woman tore the product protection device off the products by hand, then hid them in the larger bag she had, and then left without paying. The defendants caused more than HUF 100,000 in damage with their actions, a significant part of which was not recovered. The perpetrators sold the stolen cosmetics to unknown persons.

By taking the 4-year-old child with them on all three occasions and seeing what his mother was doing, the perpetrators violated their educational duty to a serious degree and thus endangered the child’s intellectual and moral development.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the defendants at the Debrecen District Court for the crime of endangering a minor and the crime of theft of a little value, business-like, with violence against things, as an accomplice, committed continuously.

In the indictment, the District Prosecutor’s Office requested that the woman be sentenced to prison and banned from public affairs as a secondary penalty, while the man was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence, and also requested that the district court prohibit him for a fixed period from practicing an occupation or other activity, in the framework of which his eighteen years of age carry out the education, supervision, care, and medical treatment of an unemployed person, or is in a relationship of power or influence with such a person, and also proposed that the mother’s right of parental custody be terminated in relation to the minor child.