The HUMDA complex e-mobility roadshow starts in Debrecen

The complex e-mobility roadshow of HUMDA Magyar Mobilitás-fülzejnösség Zrt. Zöld Életre Valók, which belongs to the Széchenyi University Group, will start in Debrecen on Thursday, March 7 and will last until March 10, in Kossuth Square.

According to their press release, the goal of the ‘Zöld Élétre Valók’ roadshow, which visits numerous locations throughout the country and stops everywhere for four days, is to make sustainable and environmentally friendly energy a part of everyday life and to promote green transition, since green energy is the future of the Hungarian economy in households, transport and in industry.

The mission of the national e-mobility and technology roadshow of HUMDA ‘Zöld Élétre Valók’ is to spread knowledge about hydrogen technology, energy storage and electric vehicles, their advantages, operation and environmental aspects – the announcement states, adding that the general public will enjoy public installations and free activities during the country tour.

They add that in addition to the technology demonstrations, those interested can test their skills in a go-kart slalom, the whole family can learn about traffic safety in the Road Safety park, and an electric bus and e-car exhibition await visitors, but they can also try out e-scooters. Several virtual exhibitions related to green mobility can be viewed on VR glasses, and those interested in energy storage solutions can find all relevant information about modern technologies on an interactive wall.

The programs related to the roadshow are open on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(MTI)