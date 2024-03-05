The HUMDA roadshow in Debrecen starts on Thursday

HUMDA (Hungarian Mobility Development Agency), which belongs to the Széchenyi University Group, will launch a complex e-mobility roadshow in Debrecen on March 7 under the name ‘Zöld Élétre Valók’. The goal of the ‘Zöld Élétre Valók’ roadshow, which visits numerous locations throughout the country and stops everywhere for four days, is to make sustainable and environmentally friendly energy a part of everyday life and to promote the green transition since green energy is the future of the Hungarian economy in households, transport and industry alike.

In Debrecen, on Kossuth Square, the organizers are waiting for interested people from kindergarten to the elderly between March 7th and 10th. The mission of the national e-mobility and technology roadshow of HUMDA ‘Zöld Élétre Valók’ is to spread knowledge about hydrogen technology, energy storage and electric vehicles, their advantages, operation and environmental aspects. During the country tour, the general public will be able to encounter public installations and free activities in the first half of the year. The exact locations and times can be found on the roadshow website, zoldeletrevalok.hu, and HUMDA’s websites.

In addition to the technology demonstrations, those interested can test their skills in a go-kart slalom, the whole family can learn about traffic safety in the Road Safety park, and an electric bus and e-car exhibition awaits visitors, as well as e-scooters. Several virtual “exhibitions” related to green mobility can be viewed on VR glasses, and those interested in energy storage solutions can find all relevant information about modern technologies on an interactive wall.

The energy ecosystem of the future is based on different energy storage solutions, which will play an increasingly important role in many areas of everyday life, including transportation. The strategic importance of energy storage plays a major role in facilitating the integration of renewable energy sources. The e-mobility roadshow for ‘Zöld Élétre Valók’ presents the technologies of the future to people of all ages in their language and on the most understandable tools

– Balázs Weingartner, the chairman of the board of HUMDA, pointed out.

A professional workshop is also connected to the ‘Zöld Élétre Valók’ roadshow, where local and national decision-makers, as well as managers and experts of businesses in the region, review comprehensive energy, energy storage and vehicle industry topics. The Energia21 initiative also participated in the development of the professional content of the workshop.

The purpose of the series of events is to raise awareness: that green energy is the future of the Hungarian economy. We popularize and promote the green transition. The color of energy is green, but green energy only makes sense if we can store it. A new industrial revolution is taking place in the world today, the energetic development that has started is of great importance and rapid. Those who do not participate in this will be left behind and left out”

– emphasized Prof. Dr. László Palkovics, head of the Energia21 initiative.

On March 21, the HUMDA ‘Zöld Élétre Valók’ campaign will join the series of events, during which we will educate daily until April 30 with content related to sustainability, environmental awareness, hydrogen technology, and future transportation. It will be possible to carry out tasks in a specially designed web application and win, among other things, electric bicycles and scooters, as well as six months of electric car use. The chances of competing for valuable prizes can also be increased at the ‘Zöld Élétre Valók’ roadshow.

(HUMDA)