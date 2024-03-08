The Debrecen Antiques Fair is 25 years old this year

You can choose from antique and retro items on Sunday at the 25-year-old Debrecen Antiques Fair.



More than twenty years ago, in March 2000, the first antique fair was held in Debrecen.

The first of 2024, now the 433rd Debrecen Antiques Fair, will be held on March 10, Sunday, March 10, at the usual place and time, in the northern closed parking lot of the Nagyerdei Stadium, between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Antique, old, retro objects, books, glass, porcelain, ceramics, toys, old money, ethnographic objects – writes the Facebook event.

