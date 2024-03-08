Péter Szijjártó: China will grant visa-free travel to Hungarian citizens and from April, 13 weekly flights will again connect Budapest with four Chinese cities

China will grant visa-free travel to Hungarian citizens until the end of November, and starting in April, 13 weekly flights will again connect Budapest with four Chinese cities, Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing and Ningbo – the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade announced on his Facebook page on Thursday.

According to Péter Szijjártó’s post, one of the most successful areas of Hungarian-Chinese cooperation is tourism. In the year before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, 277,000 Chinese tourists already visited our country, and following the restart following the Covid-19, this number again approached one hundred thousand last year.

“We are also helped by the resumption of flights: from April, 13 weekly flights will once again connect Budapest with four Chinese cities, Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing and Ningbo,”

– the post reads.

It is good news for Hungarian tourists and businessmen traveling to China that, following negotiations with the Chinese government, the Chinese authorities will grant visa-free access to Hungarian citizens between March 14 and November 30 this year, the minister said.

In the spirit of reciprocity, the Hungarian authorities provide long-term visas for senior employees of large Chinese companies investing in Hungary upon first request. These decisions will further strengthen the economic and tourism cooperation between Hungary and China, as well as the relations between people

– Péter Szijjártó added.

(MTI)