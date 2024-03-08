Terminal expansion works are starting at Debrecen International Airport

The operator of Debrecen International Airport’s primary goal in the short and long term is to operate a competitive airport at the European level, which has a significant impact on the region and the city of Debrecen from an economic and tourist point of view – reads the Debrecen International Airport’s Facebook page.

With these goals in mind, there will be a development that enables the expansion of the capacity of the currently available passenger terminal building to enhance the quality and passenger experience.

As part of the development, the current passenger security control capacity will be further expanded, which will allow passengers to pass through the waiting areas with an even shorter queue time. The possibilities of using the new, closed spaces freed up during the expansion are being planned, but in any case, the airport’s goal is to implement developments that make the time spent in the terminal building more colorful and comfortable.