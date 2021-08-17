Hungary to Organise 76 Km Race in Hungary, Slovakia

A 76km running competition crossing from Hungary to Slovakia and over three rivers will be held for the first time on September 11, a government official told a press conference on Monday.

 

State Secretary Bence Rétvári, the region’s MP, said the race was the first of its kind in the region, organised by companies operating around the Danube bend. The race will start from Verőce, north of Vác, and will cross the River Ipoly to Slovakia and turn north to cross the river Hron (Garam). Competitors will then return to Hungary across the Danube bridge between Stúrovo (Párkány) and Esztergom, and will cross the Danube again via a service tunnel near Visegrád to Verőce. A 12 km race will also be held between Verőce and Visegrád.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

