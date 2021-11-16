Dr. Antonio Medina-Rivera (Cleaveland State University): Language perceptions and language attitudes in Puerto Rican Spanish

A lecture in English.

Dr. Antonio Medina-Rivera (Cleveland State University):

Language perceptions and language attitudes in Puerto Rican Spanish

Date:

2021. november 18th (Thursday) 6:00 pm

Webex-link:

https://unideb.webex.com/unideb/j.php?MTID=m400b08fbec6eeba259be0d6d0731eb5c

Abstract

Although other European languages (e.g. German, Portuguese) evolved from having an alveolar multiple vibrant to a velar or uvular sound, Puerto Rican Spanish is the only Spanish dialect with a dorsal variant of multiple vibrant /r/. The multiple vibrant can appear as two “r” in the middle of a word (e.g. carro [káro]), at the beginning of a word (rosa[rósa]), and after “l,” “s” or “n” (alrededor, Israel, Enrique). This study examines the standard alveolar pronunciation of multiple vibrant (r) vs. the non-standard dorsal pronunciation variant (velar or uvular) in Puerto Rican Spanish. The sample for this study comes from a Facebook Comedy titled “Titi Gandinga.” A total of five trained linguists and 80 Spanish speakers listened to the 10 clips from the online show: seven clips included a non-standard pronunciation of (r) and three included a standard pronunciation. The analysis shows the perceptions of the linguists and how the perceptions of the other speakers are similar or different. In addition, the study includes a questionnaire in order to examine language attitudes toward the velarization/uvularization of the multiple vibrant /r/ in Puerto Rican Spanish.

