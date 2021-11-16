Justin Bieber Will Perform in Budapest in 2023

The Canadian singer-world star will give a concert on March 11th, 2023 at the László Papp Budapest Sports Arena.

From May 2022 to March 2023, Justin Bieber will tour five continents, travel to about twenty countries, and perform at more than ninety festivals. The new dates, now announced, will follow the North American concert series starting in San Diego in February 2022, organizer AEG Presents told MTI on Monday. The singer’s previously announced 2020 dates for the tour had to be changed due to the pandemic. The post-North American part of the concert series begins in Mexico in May 2022, continues in Scandinavia in August, followed by South America, South Africa and the Middle East in September and October. Justin Bieber and his team will visit Australia and New Zealand in November and December, and the UK and Europe in early 2023.



On his most recent worldwide tour, the singer sang in front of a total of 2.7 million fans in 2016-2017. Justice World Tour’s latest album, Justice’s songs released in March this year. The album has garnered about 9 billion streams worldwide, making Anyone, Lonely, Holy and Peaches international hits. The duet with Kid Laroi, Stay, was released in July and has reached a billion streams in no time ever.



Justin Bieber has released six studio albums to date, winning twenty-one Billboard Music Awards, two British Awards, eighteen American Music Awards and twenty-one MTV Europe Music Awards. In total, it has sold more than 80 million albums. He was recently named Artist of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards.

MTI

Photo: 24.hu