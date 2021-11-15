Police in Debrecen are asking the population to help identify the man in the picture.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters 09010/1884/2021. investigates a criminal offense on suspicion of theft committed with the simultaneous seizure of cash substitute currency.

According to the investigation, at dawn on October 2, 2021, the man in the picture stole a wallet at a nightclub in Debrecen, and then tried to withdraw cash from the victim’s bank card at an ATM on Csapó Street that day.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters asks that anyone who recognizes the man in the photo or has information about the crime report in person at the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Budai Ézsaiás utca No. 4) or make a report by phone available 24 hours a day from 06-52 / 457 -040 or the telephone number on 06-80 / 555-111 or 112, the toll-free emergency number. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

police.hu