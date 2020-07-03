Four people arrested by the police

Events of 2 July in numbers:

The police caught four people and took another twenty-seven to various police stations on 2 July 2020.

Two perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and two people were taken into custody on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts.

Fifteen people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in nine cases.

There were two traffic accidents from which one resulted in minor injuries and one in severe ones.

Source: debreceninap.hu