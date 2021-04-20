Man from Debrecen scratched the victim’s car four times in six days

According to the indictment of the Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office for the minor damage caused by the damage, the accused walked regularly in Debrecen at night and in the morning. The man noticed a car parked in front of a house on a street in Debrecen near his home.

Between 9 and 11 February 2021, the accused damaged the car a total of four times by scratching several elements of the bodywork with his key for no reason.

The man caused 60,000 forints of damage to the victim with the crime, which was not reimbursed. During the investigation carried out by the Debrecen Police Headquarters, the owner requested compensation for his damage and filed a civil claim.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted the Debrecen District Court for the misdemeanor of continuing damage caused to the accused who confessed to his deed. In the indictment, the district prosecutor’s office filed a motion for the district court to prosecute and convict the accused on the basis of the content of the documents without conducting a trial, confiscating the key used as a tool.

