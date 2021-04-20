A military marching column is expected in Hajdú-Bihar

On April 20, 2021 (Tuesday), the 5th István Bocskai Rifle Brigade of the Hungarian Armed Forces will carry out the regrouping of combat vehicles. From the early morning hours, a marching column consisting of military vehicles and combat vehicles can be expected on the Hajdúhadház-M35 motorway – M3 motorway – M31 motorway – Gödöllő route.

The Hungarian Armed Forces call on the population to approach the military poles on the mentioned routes with the observance of traffic rules and with due care, thus helping their safe and continuous progress.

The Hungarian Armed Forces, in compliance with the relevant legislation, strives to disturb the peace of citizens as little as possible – read in the statement.

debreceninap.hu