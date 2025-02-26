National Library Usage Competition held at Méliusz Library

The Bod Péter National Library Usage Competition was announced for the 31st time in the 2024/2025 academic year. Since 1993, students who excel at finding and utilizing information have participated in this contest to further improve their skills. This year’s highlighted theme is “Primacy”—focusing on historical achievements, outstanding performances, and sensational discoveries. The competition emphasizes the importance of obtaining reliable information from credible sources, understanding it, and using it appropriately while respecting intellectual property.

National Written Round at Méliusz

On February 24, 2025, the MÉLIUSZ Central Library hosted the national written round of the competition, where students from all counties worked on their tasks simultaneously. From Hajdú-Bihar County, seven students qualified for this round, and six of them competed to secure a place in the final.

How Can Library Usage Be a Competition?

Libraries offer assistance on every topic imaginable, so the tasks are always connected to the chosen theme in diverse ways.

This year, both age groups focused on citizen science projects—initiatives where researchers seek public assistance in data collection and analysis. Effective library skills make participants more reliable contributors to these projects while allowing them to learn more about subjects like birds, stars, or local history, depending on the research they engage with.

Tasks for Different Age Groups

7th-8th graders : Their challenge was to explore a real-life reptile monitoring program by searching library materials and online sources. They had to select an observation site, research reptile characteristics, plan eco-friendly travel , and find experts and relevant stamps for reptile protection initiatives.

: Their challenge was to explore a by searching library materials and online sources. They had to , and find experts and relevant stamps for reptile protection initiatives. 9th-10th graders: Five students from the county tackled broader questions about libraries’ roles in community life and sustainable development. Their tasks included creating book recommendations, organizing events, highlighting past researchers, managing data, and identifying fake news—all with a focus on tree conservation.

To complete their assignments, students used library collections and online resources, including encyclopedias, maps, stamp catalogs, animal guides, transport schedules, library catalogs, the MATARKA article database, and route planners.

Reading is Essential

The competition revolves around information literacy, but reading itself holds much deeper value. Thanks to Bookline, participants received novels linked to sustainable development, offering both educational and literary enjoyment. The Ljubljana Declaration on Higher-Level Reading, signed by researchers worldwide, highlights how digital content increases reading volume but emphasizes that deep, immersive reading—especially long novels—is essential for critical thinking and well-being. One of the books gifted to participants was 488 pages long.

Growing Participation

The competition is exciting and unique, offering a different experience from traditional school tasks. As it is not tied to a specific subject, many students find it truly engaging. This year, 491 students participated nationwide, with 181 qualifying for the national written round—an increase from the previous year.

A special thanks to school librarians for preparing students! Schools with active library programs provide students with richer experiences and greater opportunities for advanced reading and learning.

Organizers and Supporters

The competition is organized by the Association of School Librarians and the National Széchényi Library, with primary sponsorship from the Ministry of Culture and Innovation through the National Cultural Support Manager and the National Talent Program.