110 years of geography education in Debrecen

Lóki József’s book, inspired by the 110th anniversary of the Institute of Earth Sciences at the University of Debrecen, not only revisits the past but also provides guidance for present and future generations.

Geography education has been a part of the university since its establishment in 1914 as the Royal Hungarian University of Debrecen. The institution started with three faculties, with the Geography Institute housed within the Faculty of Humanities. Given this long history, Geography at the University of Debrecen 1914–2024 comprehensively presents the development and history of geography as a discipline.

“A year ago, I had the idea of compiling the past 110 years into a book. Since I decided to stop teaching classes at the university, I had more time, and the topic interested me. So, I started gathering data, primarily from library archives, personal legacies, various journals, books, and curricula. I divided the book into different periods, covering education, research, field trips, practical sessions, and academic work. I also gathered photographs and biographies of all past faculty members. The book introduces the current five departments and those who have obtained scientific degrees. Additionally, it includes a bibliography listing everyone who earned a geography degree here. Personal stories are minimal—this book serves more as a data repository,” explained Lóki József, professor emeritus of the Department of Physical Geography and Geoinformatics, who spent 53 academic years shaping students’ knowledge. Writing is not new to him, as he has authored several university textbooks.

The book was introduced at an informal gathering attended by both current and former colleagues of the institute, celebrating not only its publication but also the 110-year history of the department.

Szilárd Szabó, Director of the Institute of Earth Sciences, emphasized that Lóki József’s book fills a significant gap and will also be made available online.

“As the publication clearly shows, geography education has been a strength of the university from the very beginning. In addition to training, we place great emphasis on research and ensuring that our students can quickly find employment upon graduation,” Szabó stated.

He highlighted that geography is both a natural and social science that has become increasingly resource-intensive over time. “While a globe might have sufficed in the past, today’s studies require advanced modern tools that evolve rapidly, making it challenging to keep pace.”

“We see that young people are interested in geography, but they may not fully understand the specialized knowledge it entails. The geography taught in high schools is very different from what students learn at the university level. High school curricula often fail to highlight its practical applications, even though geographers are highly sought-after professionals. Geoinformatics is a relatively young field, and geography provides an excellent foundation for it. Our programs include undergraduate degrees in Earth Sciences and Geography, as well as master’s degrees in Geography and Geoinformatics with various specializations. There is a clear shortage of professionals in the job market. Our unique approach connects the living and non-living environment with society and the economy. We have a strong incoming student body, including many international students, but we continue working to raise awareness of the valuable knowledge we offer,” said Szilárd Szabó, Head of the Department of Physical Geography and Geoinformatics.

(unideb.hu)