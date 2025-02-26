An exemplary collaboration resulted in the renovation of the home of a family with four children in Debrecen

Thanks to an extraordinary joint effort, a single mother and her four children in Debrecen now have a home of their own after nearly a decade of living in shelters.

The Hungarian Reformed Charity Service (Magyar Református Szeretetszolgálat – MRSZ) has long supported Jolika and her children, involving them in community programs and assisting them with donations whenever possible. Recently, the family faced a difficult decision—either move into a rental apartment or find another institution to accommodate them. Despite working hard, the mother’s income was insufficient to afford a rental home on the open market.

In desperation, she turned to the Hungarian Reformed Church, where a network of helping hands came together. The MRSZ Community Housing Fund identified a vacant property suitable for the family, offering them an affordable rental agreement under highly favorable conditions.

Financial support from the Hungarian Maltese Charity Service helped purchase the necessary renovation materials, while the MRSZ mobilized volunteers to assist with the refurbishment. Volunteers repaired and repainted walls, cleaned the space, and even painted the radiators over the weekend.

In addition to the renovation, the Reformed Church provided furniture and home textiles, allowing the family to move into a fully furnished and comfortable home.

This heartwarming collaboration between charities and volunteers shows how community spirit and solidarity can change lives, offering not just a roof over their heads but a true home.