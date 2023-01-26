Éva Belley became the HR director of Deutsche Telekom IT Solutions

From January 1, 2023, Éva Belley will hold the position of VP HR of Deutsche Telekom IT Solutions (DT-ITS). The specialist who worked as an HR manager in the past period has been a member of the DT-ITS team for more than a decade and a half.

Éva Belley, who has almost 20 years of ICT experience, was responsible for several projects and programs affecting the entire company in recent years, including the 2020 company transformation and the related name change, and also supervised the company’s entire internal and external communication activities. She took over the strategic and operational management of the HR area in the fourth quarter of last year as acting manager, and from January this year, she is responsible for the area in the position of VP of HR.

“I am very happy about the appointment and look forward to the coming period with great anticipation. The sector is currently facing many challenges, to which we must continuously provide effective answers in the field of HR. I believe that this period, along with its difficulties, is also an important opportunity for us to achieve significant, positive changes in the life of DT-ITS,”

– said Éva Belley, HR Director of Deutsche Telekom IT Solutions.

“Éva Belley built most of her career at DT-ITS, where she achieved solid results as a leader of comprehensive projects; her appointment is a success story for the entire Hungarian team. I am proud that an HR director who knows and understands the colleagues and the operation of the organization well has joined the management of the company. I am sure that with her strategic vision and extensive experience, she will be an active part of the further development of our company,”

– said László Kónya, Managing Director of Deutsche Telekom IT Solutions.

Deutsche Telekom IT Solutions