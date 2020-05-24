Healthy Csapókert – New Fitness Park is Finished in Liget Square

A new fitness park awaits sports enthusiasts in Liget Square. The 176-square-metre fitness course with 25 pieces of sport equipment was opened to the public by Mayor László Papp, Edina Szilágyi, Municipal Councillor of the district and László Tasó, Member of Parliament representing this district on Thursday, 21 May 2020.

As part of the National Leisure – Health Sports Park Programme, it is already the third fitness park to have been completed in Debrecen. After Veres Péter Garden and Arany János Park, now Liget Square is offering the possibility of training in sports for the people living nearby. The surface of the 176-square-metre sports park was covered by rubber for reasons of easier use, minimum maintenance required, long service life, and for absorbing possible falls. A total of 25 pieces of sport equipment of 16 different types have been installed in the park. Six groups of different sports items have been set up within the bounding rectangle, taking into account the fall distances.

debrecen.hu

pixabay