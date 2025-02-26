Searching for the female role model of the Year in Hajdú-Bihar County

Everyday heroes walk among us—women whose dedication, perseverance, and inspiring work make a difference in our communities. The Female Role Model of the Year award seeks to recognize and celebrate these remarkable women.

For the second year in a row, Debrecenimami is organizing this special initiative to showcase the achievements and efforts of inspiring women in Hajdú-Bihar County.

Nomination Criteria:

Readers can nominate women who meet the following criteria:
✔️ Have a registered address and/or residence in Hajdú-Bihar County
✔️ Are 18 years or older
✔️ Have shown outstanding dedication in their profession, community initiatives, or family life, making a positive impact on those around them

How It Works:

  • After the nomination period, a jury will select 5 finalists who best represent the values of a role model.
  • The public will then have the opportunity to vote online for their favorite finalist based on a short bio and photo.
  • The woman who receives the most votes will be named Female Role Model of the Year! The other finalists will receive a certificate of recognition.

Key Dates:

📅 Nomination Period: February 20 – March 3, 2025
🗳️ Online Voting: March 10 – March 16, 2025
🏆 Award Ceremony: March 21, 2025

For more details and nominations, visit www.debrecen.imami.hu – a platform that has been supporting families, parents, and expecting mothers in the region for 15 years.

