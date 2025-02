Due to crane work, the Antall József Street bus stop (towards Tisza István Street) will be closed on Sunday, March 2, 2025, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

During this period, bus lines 14, 42, 60, 60H, and the Auchan routes traveling towards Doberdó Street, Nyugati Industrial Park, Segner Square, and Auchan will not stop at Antall József Street.

No temporary stop will be provided. Please plan your trip accordingly.

(DKV)