The Faculty of Pharmacy joins a prestigious international organization

The Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Debrecen has been accepted as a member of the Global Alliance for the Development of Pharmaceutical Science based on the recommendation of China Pharmaceutical University. In the near future, experts will participate in an online workshop to discuss potential joint research opportunities.

In 2023, China Pharmaceutical University, a leading institution in pharmaceutical education, played a key role in establishing the Global Alliance for the Development of Pharmaceutical Science, which currently has 38 member universities worldwide. The organization regularly hosts international conferences where participants not only learn about the latest research findings but also have the opportunity to establish scientific collaborations.

China Pharmaceutical University, located in Nanjing—a city of over 9 million residents—actively contributes to the alliance. Last year, the university had nearly 20,000 students and 530 faculty members, with numerous projects reaching international recognition. The institution maintains scientific collaborations with research institutes and universities in over 40 countries and regions.

China’s first national pharmaceutical higher education institution established ties with the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Debrecen (UD) in April last year when a UDdelegation visited several universities in Shanghai and Nanjing. The delegation, led by Károly Pető, Vice Rector General, included Okszana Kiszil, Director of Coordination and Strategy at the university, and Ildikó Bácskay, Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy.

In December, the University of Debrecen also signed an agreement with Tsinghua University, one of China’s top higher education institutions. This partnership includes collaboration in pharmaceutical development, with the official document signed at UD.

In the near future, representatives of the pharmacy faculties in Debrecen and Nanjing will hold an online workshop, focusing on presenting research projects in which both institutions could collaborate.

