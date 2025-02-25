Air quality continues to deteriorate across Hungary

Air quality has further worsened in Hungary, with particulate matter making the air hazardous in the western regions, according to the map published on the National Public Health and Medical Officer Service (NNGYK) website on Tuesday, showing measurements from the previous day.

The air quality index is categorized into four levels: acceptable, objectionable, unhealthy, and dangerous.

According to the data shared on Tuesday, air quality is deemed dangerous in the Sajó Valley, including Putnok, Kazincbarcika, Miskolc, Nyíregyháza, Békéscsaba, as well as in the western regions of Várpalota, Ajka, Szombathely, Győr, and Mosonmagyaróvár.

In Salgótarján, Eger, Debrecen, Sajószentpéter, Kecskemét, Eger, Budapest, Tököl, Százhalombatta, Tatabánya, Székesfehérvár, Veszprém, Kaposvár, Szentgotthárd, and Sopron, the air quality is unhealthy according to the measurements.

The air quality in Hernádszurdok, Oszlár, Vác, Dorog, Dunaújváros, Pécs, and Sarród has been deemed objectionable, while Szolnok, Szeged, and Komló have acceptable air quality levels.

HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.’s forecast indicates that on Tuesday and Wednesday, the southeastern wind could pick up in some areas, which is expected to improve air quality across most of the country. Air quality is also expected to improve in the east and northeast, mainly due to rising temperatures and reduced heating intensity.

(MTI)