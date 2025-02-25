Coordinated police raid dismantles drug trafficking network in two counties

Detectives from Hajdú-Bihar and officers from Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County Police carried out a simultaneous raid on members of a drug-trafficking gang operating across both counties.

The investigation began last summer when police received a tip-off about a woman in Polgár selling drugs. Detectives in Hajdúnánás launched an extensive and meticulous inquiry, which soon led them to the neighboring county. It was uncovered that the woman had been purchasing drugs in Miskolc from an acquaintance in Sajóhídvég and then distributing them in Polgár. As the investigation unfolded, authorities realized that the network spanned multiple towns. Consequently, police departments from both counties collaborated in a parallel investigation.

On February 18, 2025, at dawn, the detectives—assisted by the Cívis Public Space Support Subdivision—launched a coordinated operation in Polgár. They arrested five dealers and six drug users. After questioning, three individuals (two women and one man) were detained on drug trafficking charges, and their pre-trial detention was requested. Two others were charged as accomplices in drug distribution, while the six users were charged with drug possession and were released pending trial.

During the searches, authorities seized suspicious substances, tools used for drug distribution, mobile phones, and cash.

