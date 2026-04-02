Parking in Debrecen will be free in surface lots from April 3–6 for the Easter weekend

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During the Easter holiday weekend, parking in Debrecen will be free for four days in surface parking lots operated by DV Parking Ltd.

According to a decision by the General Assembly of Debrecen regarding parking relief, starting this year, no parking fees will be required on Holy Saturday either. As a result, parking will be free for four consecutive days: Good Friday (April 3), Holy Saturday (April 4), Easter Sunday (April 5), and Easter Monday (April 6) in surface parking areas.

Parking in underground garages will still require a fee on these days. The DV Parking Ltd. customer service office will be closed during this period and will reopen on April 7 according to regular opening hours.

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