Parking in Debrecen will be free in surface lots from April 3–6 for the Easter weekend

During the Easter holiday weekend, parking in Debrecen will be free for four days in surface parking lots operated by DV Parking Ltd.

According to a decision by the General Assembly of Debrecen regarding parking relief, starting this year, no parking fees will be required on Holy Saturday either. As a result, parking will be free for four consecutive days: Good Friday (April 3), Holy Saturday (April 4), Easter Sunday (April 5), and Easter Monday (April 6) in surface parking areas.

Parking in underground garages will still require a fee on these days. The DV Parking Ltd. customer service office will be closed during this period and will reopen on April 7 according to regular opening hours.