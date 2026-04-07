The 23rd Debrecen Poetry Festival is coming

What happens when a city begins to think in poetry? When squares, cafés, patisseries, auditoriums, and streets fill with lines, sounds, and lyrical phrases? From April 7–11, 2026, Debrecen will experience this magical transformation again: for five days, poetry will not only be present, but it will speak to you, surround you, and—if you let it—stay with you throughout the city.

The 23rd Debrecen Poetry Festival coincides with one of the city’s most beautiful traditions: Debrecen’s City Day and Hungarian Poetry Day on April 11. This alignment is more than a calendar coincidence—it demonstrates the deep interconnection between the city and the history of Hungarian poetry, with the legacies of Csokonai, Kölcsey, Arany, Ady, Szabó Lőrinc, Tóth Árpád, and Térey János still alive today.

This year, the festival focuses on the poetry of Tóth Árpád, born 140 years ago, whose subtle musicality and clear, poignant ideas influenced Hungarian lyric poetry from Debrecen to Budapest. The program also highlights the artistic legacy of the Tóth family, including his father, sculptor Tóth András, and his daughter, poet Tóth Eszter, giving insight into multiple generations of this Debrecen-based artist family.

Festival curator Tamás Korpa explains: “There are three commemorative aspects regarding the Tóth family: the anniversary of Tóth Árpád, the 25th anniversary of Tóth Eszter’s passing, and 120 years since Tóth András’ Statue of Freedom was toppled in the Memorial Garden behind the Great Church. But the festival isn’t only about remembrance—it aims to bring living, breathing poetry to the city. Contemporary invited poets include Imre Olivér Horváth, Judit Ágnes Kiss, Árpád Kollár, Edward Kovács, Noémi László, Tibor Vass, and Tibor Zalán—different voices exploring the same question: how does poetry speak today?”

The festival extends beyond traditional venues: poetry posters appear across the city, thematic walks lead to literary landmarks, exhibitions offer new perspectives, and a new Tóth Árpád memorial point enriches this year’s program. On April 11, cafés and patisseries participating in “cake poetry” allow visitors to taste poetry literally.

During spring break, the Méliusz Juhász Péter Library also offers all-day creative programs for children and families, making poetry a playful and joyful experience for the youngest attendees.

Key Events:

April 7: Thematic city walk following sculptor Tóth András.

Thematic city walk following sculptor Tóth András. April 8–10: Author readings, gallery openings, and interactive sessions with contemporary poets.

Author readings, gallery openings, and interactive sessions with contemporary poets. April 11: Thematic city walk tracing Tóth Árpád’s footsteps, Csokonai Picnic with literary quizzes, and poetry readings.

Thematic city walk tracing Tóth Árpád’s footsteps, Csokonai Picnic with literary quizzes, and poetry readings. Children’s Programs: Musical play sessions, craft workshops, storytimes, and interactive poetry games.

Venues: MÉLIUSZ Central Library, Debrecen, and various city locations.

Cake Poetry Participating Cafés and Patisseries: Anna Cukrászda, Aranytölgy Kávézó, Art Café Kölcsey Központ, Árkád Kávézó, Black Sheep, Café Frei, Corgie Kávézó, Csekő Kávéház, DERCEMűvek, Frida Kávézó, Gara Cukrászda, Jardin Cukrászda, Karakter Kávézó, Kiss-Virág Cukrászda, La Panna, Macskávézó, Mandula Cukrászda, Melange Cukrászda, Melange Kávéház, Mignon Cukrászda, Mon Ami, Pepe Panini Café, Pizza, kávé, világbéke, Starbucks, Stühmer, Szőke, The Box Donut, TheMacaronBites, Vigh Kovász Pékbisztró, Vintage World Cafe and Flower, Vixa Kávézó, Volt egyszer… kávézó.

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