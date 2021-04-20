The traffic order is changing at a busy intersection in Debrecen

In preparation for the reconstruction of the junctions of Bem tér-Nyíl utca and Nyíl utca-Hadházi utca, another stage of drinking water pipeline replacement works will follow at the intersection of Simonyi út and Füredi út.

Start date of construction works: Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

The drinking water line lining is carried out in Bem Square using the pavement in front of the Péter Méliusz Juhász Library and the pavement of the extreme traffic lane.

At the Simonyi út branch of the intersection of Simonyi út and Füredi út, the contractor closes the extreme traffic lane affected by the demolition of the road surface. Therefore, from the direction of Péterfia Street, it will only be possible to turn right from the extreme – straight-right – lane, going straight ahead will be forbidden! From the inner straight lane, it is possible to proceed in the direction of Simonyi út during the construction.

The city administration asks those to do so not to drive out of habit, but to take into account the temporary traffic schedule during the construction work!

