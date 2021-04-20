Man killed his grandson in Hajdúsámson

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Man killed his grandson in Hajdúsámson

The 76-year-old suspect injured his grandson so badly that the man lost his life at the scene.

Based on currently available data, following a family dispute, on April 19, 2021, around 11 p.m., a 32-year-old man attacked his grandfather, who lives in a household with him, in Hajdúsámson. During the fight, the 76-year-old man stabbed his grandson with a knife, so he suffered such severe injuries that he lost his life at the scene.

The Criminal Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters has launched an investigation into the 76-year-old man’s well-founded suspicion of committing homicide. The circumstances of the case are examined by the investigating authority with the assistance of an expert.

 

police.hu

