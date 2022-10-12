International Police Investigation Cracks Down on Financial Fraudsters

Police
Police from Hungary, Germany, Netherlands, Malta and Spain have cracked down on a network of financial fraudsters, Hungarian detectives said on police.hu on Tuesday.

 

Starting in December 2021, the gang’s members phoned German nationals pretending to represent a US investment house and offered investment opportunities with a high return against advance payment. Once the money was transferred, they disappeared. Law enforcement of the five countries led by German police raided 38 sites simultaneously. Hungarian police raided five sites in the greater Budapest area associated with a gang member of German nationality living in Hungary, seizing documents and computers, police.hu said.

 

 

