A man in Debrecen is accused of fraud – 106 victims were deceived with false online advertisements

According to the indictment, between January 2022 and April 2023, a man posed as a representative of various companies on social media platforms and websites, offering mobile garages, garden playhouses, and speakers for sale.

However, the perpetrator never actually possessed the advertised goods, deceiving customers. He also tricked several buyers by promising delivery and assembly services. The victims transferred the payment to the provided bank account, but after that, the defendant became unreachable.

Using this method, the man defrauded 106 victims in 14 months, causing nearly 18 million HUF in damages. During the investigation by the Debrecen Police Department, all victims requested reimbursement for their losses.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has charged the man, who admitted to his crime, with 106 counts of professional fraud. In its indictment, the prosecution proposed that the Debrecen District Court sentence him to 1 year and 6 months in prison if he pleads guilty, ban him from public affairs for 2 years, and order him to compensate the victims for their losses.