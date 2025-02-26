New arrivals at Debrecen Zoo: cigája lambs born

Debrecen Zoo is delighted to announce the birth of two healthy cigája lambs! The newborns are spending their days joyfully under their mother’s care in the petting zoo, where visitors have been able to meet them since their birth.

Cigája sheep hold a special place in Hungarian livestock history. Originally from Asia Minor, the breed was introduced to Hungary in the late 18th century. Despite its mountainous origins, it quickly adapted to the lowland environment and became popular for its high-quality meat and milk, as well as its finer wool compared to local sheep breeds. Characterized by their long, drooping ears, cigája sheep come in various colors, but in Hungary, the most common variety has a black head and white wool.

Since 2016, Debrecen Zoo has been caring for cigája sheep from the breeding stock of the University of Debrecen’s Agricultural Science Center, actively contributing to the conservation of this indigenous Hungarian breed. The zoo remains committed to wildlife conservation, sustainable animal husbandry, and the preservation of native species, making the birth of these two lambs an especially proud moment.

Visitors can already meet these adorable new arrivals in the petting zoo, where they can get up close to this valuable and unique Hungarian sheep breed.

(Zoo Debrecen)