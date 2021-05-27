The ban on visiting the clinic in Debrecen has been lifted, but strict rules must be followed

The ban on visiting the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen was also lifted from 24 May. However, visitors can only enter the health care facility following strict rules. Patients treated for coronavirus infection are still excluded. An important rule is that a patient can be visited by a maximum of one visitor per day, including a maximum of 60 minutes. The visitor must have a security certificate or a negative PCR test result within 48 hours, which also applies to those under 18 years of age. Visitors must wear a 3-layer surgical or FFP2-FFP3 or equivalent mask throughout.

The management of the Clinical Center recommends that in the case of patients who are able to relocate independently and safely, the visit should take place outside the wards, in accordance with the distance regulations, preferably in the courtyard of the institution.

They also point out that visitors use the restrooms designated for them.

Relatives can still administer a package to inpatients. It is important to include the patient’s name, date of birth, the name of the department, or the clinic where the patient is located.

The package can be delivered at the Kenézy Gyula Campus every weekday between 11 am and 3 pm in the patient waiting room (at the entrance to the pharmacy, right at the front door). At the Nagyerdei Campus, the package is picked up at the clinic gates and then forwarded to the patient.

Patients treated for coronavirus infection are still not admitted, except under the Health Care Act CLIV of 1997. cases concerning the right of contact specified in the law. (A seriously ill patient has the right to be accompanied by a person designated by him or her. A minor patient has the right to be present by his or her parent, legal representative or a person designated by him or her or his or her legal representative, and the parent woman has the right to so that the adult indicated by him or her can be with him or her continuously during labor and delivery).

The management of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen calls for the patience and cooperation of relatives and patients, as well as strict adherence to the measures taken to prevent the spread of infections.

