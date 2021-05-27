Gas cylinder explodes in Hajdúhadház – firefighter extinguished the fire with the neighbor’s hose

A residential house caught fire on Wednesday morning in Hajdúhadház, Gárdonyi Géza Street. Firefighters were alerted, but before they arrived, the smoke was also spotted by a nearby day off firefighter who was at home with one of his friends, and they hurried to the scene, said Nóra Papp-Kunkli, the county’s disaster spokeswoman.

The two day-off firefighters after making sure that the affected house had left everyone safe, then de-energized the building.

A gas bottle that was in the house could no longer be brought out, it exploded under the heat.

One of them extinguished the fence with a garden hose on the adjacent plot, thus preventing the fire from spreading further. The professional firefighters from Debrecen and Hajdúböszörmény finally extinguished the apartment fire with three jets of water. Residents of the house temporarily moved to relatives.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate