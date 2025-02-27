Price explosion: Debrecen’s panel and apartment prices reach Budapest levels

The price per square meter of renovated panel apartments has already reached 1 million HUF, while the average price is soaring at 750,000 HUF.

According to Duna House, the price per square meter of panel apartments in Debrecen has increased by an average of 17% compared to 2023 data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Last year, after the capital and Pest County, Hajdú-Bihar County was the most expensive area. Based on the 2023 KSH Real Estate Database, Duna House’s sales data from last year shows that the average price per square meter of sold properties in the county increased by 11% within a year, reaching 648,000 HUF. The price increase was more moderate in Debrecen, where it rose by 5%, bringing the average price per square meter to 719,000 HUF.

“Our clients paid the highest average price—820,000 HUF per square meter—for brick-built apartments last year, while the unit price for panel apartments in the city exceeded 750,000 HUF. This means that not only have rental prices reached the levels of the capital, but the average price per square meter of Debrecen’s panel apartments is now only slightly below the average price of prefabricated flats in Budapest’s districts, which stood at 776,000 HUF in 2024,” said Máté Ferenc, Deputy CEO of Duna House.

