Gene Hackman and his wife found dead

Two-time Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, pianist Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their Santa Fe home. Their dog also died.



Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed the sad news. Mendoza said in an interview on Wednesday night that there are no signs of foul play. He did not state the cause of death, nor when the couple might have died, writes Blikk magazine based on an article from santafenewmexican.com.

Gene Hackman was 95 years old.

The two-time Oscar-winning, four-time Golden Globe-winning and two-time BAFTA-winning American actor appeared in many films, his first major role being in the 1967 film Bonnie and Clyde. He won his first Oscar for the 1971 film The French Connection, and his second for 1992’s Unforgiven.



Gene Hackman lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico since the 1980s, later with the pianist Betsy Arakawa, whom he married in 1991, and who has also passed away. The circumstances of their deaths are being investigated.

Photo: hu.ign.com

