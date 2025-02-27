HungaroControl sets off on its journey: air traffic controllers visit Debrecen

As part of its recruitment campaign, Hungary’s air navigation service provider, HungaroControl, is setting up stands across the country. After Győr, Pécs, and Szeged, the next stop is Debrecen!

Aviation enthusiasts can meet active air traffic controllers on-site on February 28 and March 1, who will answer questions about their unique profession and provide first-hand information about the training program. The most dedicated visitors can even test their skills in an animated simulation game—earning a reward for their efforts.

A special experience awaits those who visit the Fórum shopping center in Debrecen on February 28 and March 1 between 9:00 AM and 7:00 PM. Attendees will have the chance to meet professionals from Hungary’s air navigation service provider. Visitors to the HungaroControl booth will receive comprehensive information on the requirements and process of applying for air traffic controller training, as well as insights into the profession through informal conversations. Additionally, the interactive animation game offers a hands-on glimpse into an air traffic controller’s job, as players will need to guide aircraft to safe landings without collisions.

HungaroControl’s goal with this initiative is to bring the complex world of air traffic control and aviation closer to the public while showcasing career opportunities within the company. “This is an unprecedented large-scale roadshow in our company’s history. We want to reach as many people as possible in person because training the next generation is a top priority for us. Only through continuous recruitment can we meet the challenges of increasing air traffic and future demands. Our key objective is to identify new talent to ensure the long-term maintenance of high-quality and safe air traffic control,” emphasized Benedek Fluck, Deputy CEO of Human Resources at HungaroControl.

In 2024, a total of nine air traffic controller trainees obtained their professional licenses, and currently, 50 students are preparing for their certification exams. More details on the training program and selection process can be found on HungaroControl’s official career page. The application deadline is March 15.