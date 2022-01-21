László Papp: municipal apartments are being built in Debrecen

Almost a thousand new municipal apartments will be built in Debrecen, in the Tócóvölgy, the mayor of the city announced at a press conference on Thursday.

László Papp (Fidesz-KDNP) said that some of the flats are being sold, others are being rented out mainly to young people starting their careers in jobs that are a strategic sector for the city, at a lower price than the market price.

According to the mayor, I would also like to slow down the growth rate of housing prices in Debrecen through the construction of municipal housing.

He also said that the investment will be implemented as the second phase of the Tócóvölgy, the municipal area was designated for residential development forty years, even in the 1980s.

At least one garage will be built for each apartment, transport in the area will be developed, several hectares of green space will be developed, and a large-area reservoir will be built as part of the Civaqua water supply program, the mayor said. He mentioned that the planned third tram line will connect the Tócóvölgy and Tócóskert area with the city center and from there to the eastern part of the city.

MTI

Photo: László Papp Facebook page.