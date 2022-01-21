Wages are being raised in three steps at a well-known factory in Debrecen

Schaeffler’s Debrecen site, FAG Magyarország Ipari Kft. and the Debrecen Bearing Manufacturers’ Trade Union have agreed on a long-term wage development strategy.

In the announcement, Péter Szabó, the managing director of FAG Magyarország Ipari Kft., said that they expect a 30 percent increase in volume over the next two years, and such a long-term wage agreement is a sure and reassuring solution for both parties, providing a solid foundation for the company’s future plans for 22 years.

Until April 2023, the union and the employer have determined to increase the wage bill in three steps, covering both hourly and monthly wage workers. The collective-type differentiated wage development came into force on January 1, 2022, the second base wage increase can be expected by the company’s employees from July 1, 2022. During the third stage, the company will provide additional base wage increases from April 1, 2023, the manager explained.

According to the president of the trade union, László Kovács, “an outstanding result has been achieved, as a unique agreement has been reached that will make the significant wage development transparent for our colleagues for a year and a half in advance”.

András Gazdag, Schaeffler’s HR manager in Hungary, emphasized in the announcement that in addition to the current payroll development, the company is offering an additional bonus to its employees, which will increase depending on the number of years spent at the company.

In addition, an important element of well-being is the company-funded private health service, which provides a wide range of outpatient care for workers: screening tests, information on healthy lifestyles and additional options for rapid diagnosis are part of the social package, he added.

About 1,200 people work at Schaeffler’s bearing factory in Debrecen. The turnover of the factory, which produces entirely for export, was HUF 42.3 billion last year, and sales of HUF 43 billion are planned for this year, MTI was informed.

MTI

Photo: Zsolt Czeglédi

On the handover of FAG’s new production hall belonging to the Schaeffler Group in Debrecen on 16 January 2019.