Debrecen receives gas from MVM at a good price, other settlements are less fortunate

MVM Next Energiakereskedelmi Zrt. can deliver natural gas to the city of Debrecen at a net price of HUF 798 per cubic meter. The residential market price of natural gas is HUF 747 per cubic meter, napi.hu noticed.

The result of the public procurement was announced by the contracting authority A.K.S.D. City Management Zrt. announced it in the EU public procurement gazette.

Other settlements are not so lucky, for example, the state-owned MVM offered the non-Fidesz-led Szentendre a price of 1801 forints instead of 103 forints per cubic meter, 17.5 times higher than last year’s gas price. When the local representatives did not accept this, the MVM offered a price of 2644 forints.

Due to the regency crisis, Mayor Gergely Karácsony and more than a dozen mayors – from Hajdú-Bihar to Balmazújváros – asked Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to convene a national energy summit over the weekend. “Saving the public services provided by local governments, such as the maintenance of nurseries, kindergartens, nursing homes, the operation of public lighting, public transport, and ensuring the survival of cultural institutions makes the immediate action of the government inevitable,” the mayors wrote to the Prime Minister.

