Downtown Outdoor Cinema 2 in Debrecen: The Cinema Strikes Back

The MODEM and Apolló Cinema present Downtown Outdoor Cinema 2: The Cinema Strikes Back.
Academy Award-winner animation, cult action movie, and iconic romantic film in Hungarian and English at MODEM. The organizers continue the highly successful program series with the contribution of Apolló Cinema.
Cinema’s schedule:
2023. 9th June
Truman Show (12)
American drama/comedy in English with Hungarian subtitle, 103 minutes, 1999
director: Ed Harris
2023. 30th June
Shrek (GA)
American fantasy/comedy animation in Hungarian with English subtitle, 90 minutes, 2001
Director: Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson
2023. 14th July
Snatch (16)
English, American action comedy in Hungarian with English subtitle, 104 minutes, 2000
Director: Guy Ritchie
2023. 28th July
Pretty Woman (16)
American romance comedy in Hungarian with English subtitle, 119 minutes, 1990
Director: Garry Marshall
2023. 11th August
The Matrix (12)
American-Australian sci-fi in Hungarian with English subtitle, 136 minutes, 1999
director: Lana Wachowski, Lily Wachowski
2023. 25th August
The Adventures of Picasso (GA)
Swedish comedy in Hungarian with English subtitle, 115 minutes, 1987
director: Tage Danielsson
Alternative location if it rains: Kölcsey Központ
The change of location will be announced on our Facebook page and in the discussion section of the event till 4 p.m. on the day of the screening.
Even if it rains, the tickets can be bought at the reception of MODEM.
Opening time: 20:30
Screening: 21:00
