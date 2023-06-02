Debrecziner Gourmet Festival 2023: here is the detailed program

For the 7th time, the Debrecziner Gourmet Festival awaits lovers of delicious dishes in the green heart of Debrecen, in Nagyerdei Park, this time between June 16-18 with the support of MASTERGOOD.



The festival is meant to present high-quality rural gastronomy, where, in addition to restaurants and bistros, you can also find confectioneries, small-scale breweries, coffee roasters and bakeries. On the weekend of the gastro festival, visitors can explore their gastro-map from Sopron through Karcag, through Budapest and Encs to Debrecen. This year, the menus inspired by our “Summer Memories” can impress the audience, the dishes will evoke nostalgic feelings, while creating new gastronomic memories thanks to the restaurants’ reimagined summer recipes. The unmistakable smell of the Balaton lake, grandma’s secret recipes, or a spontaneous barbecue with friends under the summer starry sky… these are just a few examples of the summer experiences that come back in the most diverse bites.

Ádám Thür, the chef of Debrecen’s IKON Restaurant, included in the MICHELIN Guide, is again responsible for the professional direction of the festival this year, with gastro blogger András Jókuti ‘Világevő’ guiding the audience through the sumptuous food and drink offerings and stage shows throughout the weekend. In addition to dishes from around the world, András is of course also a fan of the domestic gastro world, and he likes to present them to the world. This will also be the case at the Debrecziner Gourmet Festival.

Leves + Borsod Burger (Miskolc), Anyukám Mondta (Encs), Babka (Budapest), Sajt és Kence, Grillakadémia, Horgonyzó Kisvendéglő (Tiszalök), IKON Restaurant, Jardin Cukrászda, Kiss-Virág Confectionery (Vámospércs), Ladányi Cukrászda, Macaron Bites, Malom Udvar (Bér), Mirage (Hajdúszoboszló), Nimród**** Bioszálloda és Bioétterem (Karcag), Next Bistro, NPK BEEF (Pécsvárad), Panificio Il Basilico, Rednekk BBQ, RUTIN Gastrolubickólo (Budaörs), Sárréti Chilifarm (Tetétlen), Szomszéd Bistro, Wellington Coffee and Pie and Wok to Box come to the Debrecziner Gourmet Festival with menus that evoke summer memories.

In terms of drinks, the kiosks work with premium ingredients, and the visitor can choose from an assortment of the best quality wines, gin specialties and brandies. The Koktél Színház, with its steampunk appearance, makes quite extreme, yet elegant and light cocktails. At Buborék Pont, even the most lively champagnes come to the fore. Guests of the festival include Bestillo (Boldogkőváralja), Bortárság, Boutiq’ Bar, Divino Debrecen and Hübris Sörfózde (Székesfehérvár), Nagyerdei Pálinkaműhely, and VisitDebrecen will bring their selections that have earned the title of “wine of the city of Debrecen”. The domestic pioneer of specialty coffee, One Eleven from Sopron, brings the caffeine boost, which is accompanied by the cooling purity of AVE Mineral water.

One of the most exciting additions to the program this year is the outdoor lamb roast. Two berke lambs from a rural pasture at the foot of the Madarasi Hargita mountain range in Transylvania are prepared over a slow fire, assado cross, which the audience can taste at the end of the roasting.

For the program called “Kapjuk szét a marhát”, a Charolais beef tenderloin from NPK Beef’s farm in Pécsvárad arrives on stage, which is cut into parts by chef Frigyes Kövesdi, and later these parts can be put in the audience’s kitchens.

In Miele’s show kitchen, legendary domestic chefs such as Lajos Bíró, Sándor Kiss, Attila Nemesvölgyi, Péter Pataky, Ádám Thür, the professional supporter of the festival, or coffee guru Attila Molnár, who present themselves in live shows and discussions, cook with the most modern and smartest technologies. Gastro-literature cannot be left out of the program this year either: Zsófi Mautner, the author of the CHILI & VANILIA blog, brings his love project, renovating the 150 recipes of his cult book of gastro-cultural historical significance, Pál Kövi: Erdélyi lakoma, one of which he prepares on stage.

The Babka Restaurant in Budapest will present Middle Eastern cuisine on stage, and then the grill masters will share their useful tips for grilling and grilling in the garden, which are so popular in the summer, in a round table discussion. In addition to the beaches, the street food exhibitors make the forest crazy with spectacular grilling, so the majestic smoke and the aroma of spices from grilled food prepared in locomotive smokers surround the shores of Békás Lake.

This year, the open-air tasting will be colored by gastro shows, audience-favorite performances and musical productions. On Friday, the festival opens with its full offering, where visitors are welcomed with a real festival experience in addition to the calm, relaxed picnic atmosphere of the Big Forrest close to nature, complete with hammocks and bean bags. This afternoon, going into the evening, the audience will first be entertained by gastro stand-up, then the Orpheum Madams: Swing and Love will come on stage with summer tunes and memories, joined by LESZ DANCE dancers in period costumes. On Saturday, the production of the Konyha band will take the stage, bringing wine from the chambers of the heart and expertly selecting the most diverse ingredients for their diverse, modern pop music: rock-crushing, danceable funk or soul-warming folk. The audience favorite Blahaluisiana will take the stage at 18:00 on Sunday to close the programs of the 7th Debrecziner Gourmet with a ferocious festival atmosphere.

On the closing day, a raffle will be held, during which valuable gifts will be won among the guests: the lucky guests will be able to return home with a wine selection, a gift certificate and Miele household appliances. The condition for participating in the game is to vote for who will take home the bronze statuette for the exhibitor of the year, the “Debrecziner Wandering Prize”. Malom Udvar, the winner of last year’s audience award from Bér, is preparing this year again with a real specialty, Filipino-Hungarian fusion cuisine. It is worth a try for those who are open to exciting pairings spiced with a little madness.

There are two innovations in the ticket prices: for families who want to include the little ones in gastronomic discoveries, we have created the “Gourmets” family ticket, and the “UniGourmet” discounted ticket and pass offer is for university students in Debrecen who are receptive to gastronomy. Normal ticket types are still available at “Lazy Bird” introductory prices until midnight on June 8, 2023!

The 7th Debrecziner Gourmet Festival can be visited free of charge by those under 12 and over 65 or with a pensioner’s card. The goal of the favorable design of ticket prices and conditions is to make this genre of culture as accessible as possible to people.

Tickets and passes purchased in advance are accompanied by a Debrecziner Gourmet crystal glass, while visitors can only buy or rent on the spot for HUF 1,500. At the festival, wines are served exclusively in these glasses.

A very important change is that this year the festival will become completely cashless, so you will be able to make purchases through contactless card payment terminals located at the stands. And if someone exchanges a festival card, top-up points will be available. The biggest advantage of the introduction of the system is that it will speed up service so that these days can be spent in a more carefree and free atmosphere for the public.

The Debrecziner Gourmet Festival is being prepared with merchandise products this year: an apron made of linen canvas – in the pocket of which the festival wine glass, shoulder bag and bread bag can be purchased at the Info Point, naturally with colors and patterns that evoke summer memories. This year, the festival gave a new life to the molinos accumulated from previous years, the young designer of the MORTON brand comes up with recycled designer accessories in the Debrecziner Gourmet offer.

For those who come with little ones, on Fridays from 15:00 to 20:00, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 to 20:00, we provide the opportunity to relax together in the Galiba Children’s Corner with a summer, wurst atmosphere, with fun games, a VR “kitchen fairy” game, and books, but mini-gourmets can also enjoy the Nature Museum’s beach sessions. Owners and their well-behaved four-legged friends can enjoy a canine refreshment point with reward snacks in a shady area of the Big Forest.

Summer mementos selected by Apolló Cinema will be screened in the festival’s open-air garden cinema every day from 9 p.m. The garden cinema already evokes the curiosities of summer, the light, summer evening filming. This atmosphere is spiced up by the fact that during the Debrecziner Gourmet Festival, in the embrace of the forest, guests can watch the films Mamma Mia!, the Chef or the cult Üvegtigiris and Hyppolit the footman, among others, from bean bags.

The musical background of the evening tastings and wine parties, with the musical repertoire built for the culinary dishes, will be provided by domestic disc jockeys – DJ. German, DJ. Tokai, Anthon and Jay Kid – provided. The evening outdoor atmosphere is made magical by the thousands of small lights and lamps in the forest.

Those interested can find out about the news and ticket information of the Debrecziner Gourmet Festival on its website and Facebook event.

Programs:

June 16 (Friday)

15:00 DOORS OPEN

15:00-19:00 Grilling with a view and tuning in to taste memories, summery Children’s corner and summer-starting gastro-DJ set

19:00-20:00 Gastro Stand up: Main role is food and humor

20:00-21:00 Orpheum Madams: Love & Swing

21:00-23:00 Üvegtigirs – or the most famous Hungarian food truck I Gourmet garden cinema by Apolló Cinema

23:00-00:30 Hyppolit, the footman – an old classic I Gourmet garden cinema by Apolló Cinema

21:30-1:00 Melodies of our memories retro party DJ. German and DJ. With Tokai’s music

1:00 GATE CLOSING

June 17 (Saturday)

11:30 DOORS OPEN

13:00-14:00 The secrets of specialty coffees and iced coffees: Attila Molnár, the coffee guru of One Eleven in Sopron, tells us

14:00-15:00 Middle Eastern flavors from the kitchen of Attila Nemesvölgyi, the chef of Babka Restaurant in Budapest

15:00-16:00 Nitrogen and summer: cooling surprise from Ádám Thür the chef of IKON Restaurant

16:00-17:00 Péter Pataky on board: special dishes from the creative chef of Horgonyzó Kisvendéglő

17:00-17:45 Practices of grill masters round table discussion

18:00-19:00 “Kapjuk szét a marhát” – NPK Beef programe

20:00-21:00 Koktél Theater presents: Alcohol ban

21:00-22:30 Mamma mia! – or the most memorable Greek summer I Gourmet garden cinema by Apollo cinema

21:00-22:15 Kitchen band

22:00-1:00 Chef – summer, family food truck tour I Gourmet garden cinema by Apolló Cinema

22:00-1:00 DJ. German, Anthon

1:00 DOORS CLOSE – Afterparty: Egoistban Bar Club

11:30 DOORS OPEN

12:00-13:00 Italian baked goods courtesy of Panificio Il Basilico

13:00-14:00 Academy of mini chefs

14:00-15:00 The big kitchen test: Chef Sándor Kis and the Miele smart kitchen

15:00-16:00 Zsófi Mautner and the Transylvanian feast

16:00-16:45 Legend on stage: Bíró Lajos cooking show

5:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. “Debrecziner Wandering Prize” and prize draw

18:00-19:00 Blahalouisiana

19:00-21:00 DJ. German, Jay Kid

21:00 DOORS CLOSE