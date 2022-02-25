Debrecen Provides Assistance to War Refugees

The municipality of Debrecen, together with the local charity board, is helping the refugees arriving due to the war in Ukraine, mainly from Transcarpathia, the press service of the town hall told MTI on Friday.

According to their announcement, the charity board will send an aid consignment from its own existing supplies to a church-run warehouse near the Hungarian-Ukrainian border. In addition, collection boxes will be placed in the Auchan department store in Debrecen (Kishatár street 7.), where anyone who wants to help supply refugees from Transcarpathia can take food, baby food, sweets, towels, blankets, pillows and diapers.



The announcement also indicates that a fundraiser will be organized at the concert of the violinist Zoltán Mága in Debrecen on Saturday.



“The city of Debrecen rejects all acts of war and is working together to help those who have been in a hopeless situation due to the war,” the town hall concluded.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay