Merkel: Putin Must Be Stopped

Russia and its President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine, which is unjustifiable and a sharp dividing line in European history, must be stopped, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

Angela Merkel emphasized that she condemned in the strongest possible terms an attack that constituted a serious violation of international law.

“My thoughts and solidarity are with the Ukrainian people and the government led by President Zelensky in these terrible hours and days,” she wrote. She added that she fully supported the efforts of her successor, Olaf Scholz, with the European Union, the United States, the rest of the G7, the world’s most advanced industrialized nations, NATO and the United Nations, to work as quickly as possible to end “the aggression of Russia and President Putin.”

The attack is against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine as a whole, an independent country, and is not just a “blatant violation” of international law, but a “deep break in post-Cold War European history,” Angela Merkel said in a statement on German news portals publicly since her retirement last December.