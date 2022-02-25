Eötvös Loránd University Helps Refugees and Cross-Border Students From Ukraine

Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE) is offering two hundred places for refugees from Ukraine, the institution told MTI on Friday.

According to the announcement of Eötvös Loránd University, the academic management of the university, in cooperation with the student government, is compiling an additional assistance package to support cross-border humanitarian activities and students of Hungarian and other nationalities with Ukrainian citizenship and their own nationality.



Gyula Scheuer, Chancellor of Eötvös Loránd University, offered two hundred places for fugitives from the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and their families, including traditional dormitory places and the institution’s newest, renovated family apartments.

The Márton Áron Vocational College in Debrecen, which is managed by Eötvös Loránd University, has so far received family members from three colleges and will provide additional assistance in caring for refugees to the best of its ability, they wrote.



According to the announcement, there are currently 157 Ukrainian students studying at Eötvös Loránd University, 116 of whom are dual citizens, and a total of 221 students residing in Ukraine live in the dormitories of Eötvös Loránd University.



It provides adequate information and, if necessary, psychological assistance to all students at the university, the statement said.

MTI

pixabay