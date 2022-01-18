Graduation ceremony at the Faculty of Science and Technology

Biologists, bioengineers, geographers, chemists, chemical engineers, and electrical engineers received their diplomas on Friday at the graduation ceremony of the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen.

At the end of the first semester of the 2021/2022 academic year, the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen met 165 candidates in full-time BSc courses, including 42 students in English-language courses and 7 candidates in correspondence courses. As an appendix to the diploma, 11 full-time students received a diploma of recognition, who successfully completed the requirements of the Talent Care Program of the University of Debrecen.

hirek.unideb.hu