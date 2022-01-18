19 companies are looking for prospective employees at the online job fair of the Faculty of Engineering

For the fourth time, the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen will hold its job fair with students from 19 companies on Wednesday, January 19, starting at 10 a.m. – this time online – for students.

An important goal of the program is to reach high school students who are about to choose a career or enroll, helping them to find out about labor market requirements, expectations and opportunities.

The event will also provide current students of the Faculty of Engineering with the opportunity to become acquainted with the activities of companies operating in the region as students, and based on this, they will decide on the job they want to find after graduating.

