Péter Molnár was born in Gödöllő on April 22, 1942. He graduated from the Medical University of Pécs in 1966 and began his research career there.

In 1997 he was the rector of the Medical University of Debrecen.

At the University of Debrecen, established in 2000, he served as the Vice-President of the Medical and Health Sciences Center for two cycles.

