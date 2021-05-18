The Academic Year Will Be Longer at Six Faculties of the University

Six faculties of the University of Debrecen have requested an extension of this school year (mostly in the fields of medical and health sciences, technical and natural science training).

The exam period and the completion of the professional practice trainings are planned almost everywhere with a personal presence.

According to a government decision, higher education institutions could extend the current academic year as needed, which could last longer than the pre-determined ten months. At the University of Debrecen, the faculties have been able to make a statement about this in the last week. Most faculties did not consider an extension necessary as they could complete their training according to the original school schedule.

“There was a need for an extension of the academic year in those faculties where practice-oriented training takes place, so this possibility was typically requested in medical, technical and natural science trainings” – said Annamária Pósánné Rácz, Director of Education at the University of Debrecen.

In the coming months, a total of more than 26,800 students will take exams at the University of Debrecen. According to the Director of Education, this period is handled with maximum flexibility by the institution, so that in addition to giving students the opportunity to report on their knowledge in person, they can also take exams electronically.

debreceninap.hu