Euro money market statistics: Second maintenance period 2021

Data for daily average nominal borrowing and lending turnover in the secured and unsecured markets

Unsecured market

Data for weighted average rate for unsecured wholesale sector borrowing

In the second maintenance period of 2021, which started on 17 March 2021 and ended on 27 April 2021, the borrowing turnover in the unsecured segment averaged €123 billion per day. The total borrowing turnover for the period as a whole was €3,432 billion. Borrowing from credit institutions, i.e. on the interbank market, represented a turnover of €309 billion, i.e. 9% of the total borrowing turnover, and lending to credit institutions amounted to €175 billion. Overnight borrowing transactions represented 64% of the total borrowing nominal amount. The weighted average overnight rate for borrowing transactions was -0.57% for the interbank sector and -0.55% for the wholesale sector, the same as in the previous maintenance period.

Secured market

Data for weighted average rate for secured wholesale sector borrowing and lending

In the second maintenance period of 2021, the borrowing turnover in the secured segment averaged €376 billion per day, while the total borrowing turnover for the period as a whole was €10,541 billion. Cash lending represented a turnover of €8,378 billion and the daily average amounted to €299 billion. Most of the turnover was concentrated in tenors ranging from overnight to up to one week, with overnight transactions representing around 24% of the total nominal amount on both the borrowing and the lending side. The weighted average overnight rate for borrowing and lending transactions was, respectively, -0.56% and -0.58% for the wholesale sector, compared with -0.52% and -0.56% in the previous maintenance period.