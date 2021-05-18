Budapest to Host International Songwriting Camp

Budapest will play host to an international songwriting camp this week, Artisjus, the Hungarian association which collects music licensing fees, and the camp’s organiser, said.

The event dubbed Songwriting Camp will run from Tuesday to Friday and will welcome songwriters, composers and music producers from seven countries, including the Netherlands, Britain, Germany and central and eastern European countries, who will be working with Hungarian talent, Artisjus said. The aim of the camp is to boost Hungarian music exports and promote cooperation between Hungarian and international artists.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay