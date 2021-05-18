Budapest to Host International Songwriting Camp

Culture
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Budapest to Host International Songwriting Camp

Budapest will play host to an international songwriting camp this week, Artisjus, the Hungarian association which collects music licensing fees, and the camp’s organiser, said.

 

The event dubbed Songwriting Camp will run from Tuesday to Friday and will welcome songwriters, composers and music producers from seven countries, including the Netherlands, Britain, Germany and central and eastern European countries, who will be working with Hungarian talent, Artisjus said. The aim of the camp is to boost Hungarian music exports and promote cooperation between Hungarian and international artists.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Budapest to Host International Songwriting Camp

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungarian Groups Headed for English Folk Expo 2021

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Sándor Torok Exhibition at DAB Székház

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *